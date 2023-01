Snow will continue today along a cold front in Southern Utah. Extremely cold air has moved in behind the front, helping to bring dangerous wind chills to the north in the morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 20.

Monday Night: Clear & very cold. Lows: 5 to 10 above.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Rain & snow are likely in the morning, then taper off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.