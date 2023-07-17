Dangerously hot; Some relief is on the way!

It's going to be dangerously hot again today with heat alerts in effect across much of Utah until 9pm.

Today will be the hottest day so far this year in Eastern Utah. Increasing clouds along with a weak cool front moving in late today & tomorrow will help temperatures drop a few degrees across most of the area.

High based thunderstorms could bring gusty winds to Western Utah this afternoon & evening. Increasing moisture will bring a better chance of showers & t-storms, mainly over the Central & Southern mountains during the middle of the week.

High pressure will build again by the weekend, bringing another round of hot, dry weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & very hot! Highs: Near 111.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 80s.