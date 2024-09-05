Decreasing smoke today!

Patchy smoke will decrease with better air quality & visibility expected by the afternoon & evening. High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer with decreasing smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.



Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: near 101.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows: Near 70.

