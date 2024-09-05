Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Decreasing smoke today!

Posted
and last updated

Patchy smoke will decrease with better air quality & visibility expected by the afternoon & evening. High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer with decreasing smoke. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Lower 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Sunny with patchy smoke.  Highs:  near 101.
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Patchy smoke in the evening.  Lows:  Near 70.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere