Snowy weather winds down today, but we won't get a break from the cold! Arctic air moves in tonight & brings some of the coldest air so far this season. Another storm moves in by mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, decreasing by afternoon. Highs: Low 30s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Between 10-15.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s.