Decreasing storms; Warming up again

We need the rain, but most of Utah will get a break from the stormy weather today!

High pressure building over the Great Basin will bring a drying trend today and tomorrow. The best chance of thunderstorms will be along and over the mountains, the higher valleys, and into SW Wyoming.

Monsoonal moisture will move back in by the middle of the week and bring a chance of more showers and thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.