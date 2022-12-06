Dense fog blankets parts of northern Utah, making for tough visibility

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utahns in northern parts of the state woke up to fog Tuesday morning, making for tough visibility and a spooky ambience.

Video from FOX 13 Viewer Scott Taylor showed a view of dense fog in Salt Lake City. Taylor used a drone to capture what it looked like above the fog.

Drone video fog

Officials put a dense fog advisory in place until 11 a.m. Tuesday that impacted cities from Pleasant View to North Salt Lake, but fog caused issues in areas South of the advisory.

Visibility was reportedly less than a quarter mile in certain areas due to the fog, which made for some hazardous driving conditions.

By mid-morning, most of the fog cleared out, leaving behind some chilly temperatures.

FOX 13 News

A representative with the Salt Lake City International Airport said the fog caused some delays Tuesday morning. As of 10 a.m., the airport saw seven delays between 15 and 45 minutes due to the weather conditions.

Salt Lake City Police said the fog seen in Rose Park and Glendale areas served as a good reminder to drivers to slow down and make sure there is extra distance between vehicles.