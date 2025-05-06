Don't put the umbrella away yet!

Watch Now
It's going to be showery & cool today and then start to dry out tomorrow. Warmer, dry weather is expected for the second half of the week. It's going to feel like summer this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely in the morning, then a slight chance in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. East winds 15-25. Gusts up to 40 mph near the canyons north of I-80. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers are possible in the morning, but rain & isolated t-storms will be most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with evening showers tapering off overnight.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
