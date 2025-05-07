Downslope winds decrease; Temps climbing

Gusty winds near the northern canyons decrease in the morning. PM showers & t-storms will pop up over the higher terrain. Otherwise, a warming & drying trend begins & continues into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Lower 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

