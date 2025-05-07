Watch Now
Downslope winds decrease; Temps climbing

Gusty winds near the northern canyons decrease in the morning. PM showers & t-storms will pop up over the higher terrain. Otherwise, a warming & drying trend begins & continues into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Lower 70s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.  Highs:  Upper 70s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
