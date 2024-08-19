Dry air moving in; Not as stormy

Scattered t-storms are possible today & tomorrow, but as dry air moves into Utah they'll become less likely. Warm & dry through mid-week, but another monsoon surge is expected by late week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly clear after evening t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.