Dry and Hot are the weather words for the weekend

Moisture moving away for Saturday which will allow for temperatures to increase. Another day with highs in the triple digits. The monsoon moisture makes a return by Monday bringing a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the state.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 103.
St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 103.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 80s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of T-storms. Highs: 101.