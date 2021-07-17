Watch
Dry and Hot are the weather words for the weekend

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 11:16:25-04

Moisture moving away for Saturday which will allow for temperatures to increase. Another day with highs in the triple digits. The monsoon moisture makes a return by Monday bringing a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the state.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 103.

St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 103.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 80s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of T-storms. Highs: 101.

