A mostly dry cold front will move south across the area today. Cooler air spilling in behind it will drag temps back down near normal. Another warm-up is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: Low 50s.



Tuesday Night: Clear & colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

