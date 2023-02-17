Dry holiday weekend; Stormy next week

Slightly warmer this weekend with increasing haze across the northern valleys. A weak storm will brush by on Sunday with a more active weather pattern expected next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Near 40.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 20s.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Haze. Highs: Near 40.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.
Washington's Birthday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.
Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Washington's Birthday: Mostly clear. Highs: Near 60.