Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry holiday weekend; Stormy next week

Posted at 5:29 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 07:29:10-05

Slightly warmer this weekend with increasing haze across the northern valleys. A weak storm will brush by on Sunday with a more active weather pattern expected next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 20s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Haze. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Washington's Birthday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Washington's Birthday: Mostly clear. Highs: Near 60.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere