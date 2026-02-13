Dry weekend; Colder & wet next week

Some of you have to fight the fog in the morning! Patchy fog is most likely in SW Wyoming and along the Wasatch Back, but should thin out by mid-morning. More fog is possible tomorrow morning, especially in Cache Valley & near the reservoirs.

Light rain & snow showers will linger over SE Utah today, then taper off this evening.

High pressure building over Utah will bring warmer & dry this weekend, then colder storms move in next week. Significant mountain snow is possible and we might even get accumulation in the valleys!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds & patchy fog. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Presidents Day (Monday): Partly cloudy & breezy. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Presidents Day (Monday): Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app