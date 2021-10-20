Drying out and warming up after a cool start Wednesday; widespread rain, snow returns next week

We squeezed a whole lot of moisture out of yesterday's storm -- Now it's time for a clean-up day across Northern Utah!

Tuesday's storm is pushing to the east of us. That means we're drying out AND warming up today but first, it's going to be COLD this morning.

We're still below average this afternoon, but it's warmer than yesterday

We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures keep climbing through Friday.

We have some really pretty days in store for us to end the work week.

The next weathermaker is close though! Widespread rain and snow make a comeback early next week!

Mostly cloudy and cooler Saturday with scattered showers in far northern Utah. Showers start developing Sunday in Northern Utah.