The monsoon is over! Dry air will continue to build into the area and stay in place through next week. Warmer this weekend, but temps will still be below average.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.