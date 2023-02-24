Drying out today; More snow Sunday

Any lingering snow will taper off this afternoon. High pressure building over Utah will bring mild, dry weather through Saturday. The next storm will bring more snow on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. 30% chance of afternoon showers, with rain becoming likely in the evening and overnight. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning rain & snow showers. Highs: Mid 40s.