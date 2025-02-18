Drying out today; Next storm tomorrow

High pressure building in behind a departing storm will help it dry out today. We'll get a break until the next storm moves in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing more rain & snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Slight chance of light snow in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

