Drying out today; Next storm tomorrow

High pressure building in behind a departing storm will help it dry out today. We'll get a break until the next storm moves in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing more rain & snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Slight chance of light snow in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny & mild.  Highs:  Near 60.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
