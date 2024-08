As dry air moves in today, showers & t-storms will become less likely. Another surge of monsoonal moisture arrives late Wednesday. The stronger storms are expected east of I-15.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 104.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.