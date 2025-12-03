Drying out today; Stronger storm this weekend

Light snow, mainly across central & southern UT will taper off by afternoon as the storm winds down. A warmer, wetter storm will bring valley rain & heavy mountain snow to the north this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.
Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.
