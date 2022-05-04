Drying out today; Warmer the rest of the week

After some much-needed rain, we're looking forward to some warmer weather!

A few showers across mainly Northern Utah and SW Wyoming will taper off early in the day as the latest storm moves away. High pressure building in behind the storm will keep it dry and bring much warmer weather for the rest of the work week.

The next storm will move in late in the weekend and bring another round of precipitation into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy after early morning showers. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.