If you're ready for a break from the wet weather, you're in luck! High pressure will bring warmer, dry weather through the weekend. A strong, cold storm will bring more rain & snow early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.