Drying out with a sunny, mild weekend

As a storm pushes out of the state, it's taking the rain and snow with it for now. We're starting off your morning frosty, but it won't stay that way. It's dry, sunny and a bit warmer this afternoon. Temperatures are still below average, but we reach the low to mid 50s along the Wasatch Front. We're looking at the upper 60s in St. George.

High pressure builds in from the west this weekend and the temperatures keep climbing. It's going to be beautiful, sunny and dry across the state! It's a great weekend to get outside.

We're gearing up for another storm to slide in from the north Monday bringing wind, rain and snow.