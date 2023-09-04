Dusting of snow seen in Utah mountains for Labor Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Just as many Utahns were soaking in the last few weeks of summer, Mother Nature had a gentle...and snowy reminder that winter is right around the corner.

A photo captured at Bald Mountain Pass in the High Uintas shows the ground dusted with snow as many woke up to enjoy their Labor Day holiday.

UDOT

Not very much snow fell in the area...just enough to remind you that summer is over and much colder conditions are ahead.

You may be jumping for joy thinking about long days of skiing ahead or the mention of snow may have you groaning.

Either way, snow is coming. Perhaps sooner than we think.

Although Labor Day conditions are deceivingly fall-like, Utah's Weather Authority says it's due to a cold storm that's moving through Utah, bringing rain in the valleys and just a little snow in areas of very high elevation.

Don't fret - you still have a little longer to enjoy wearing shorts and sandals. Temperatures are expected to warm up later this week and conditions will dry out.