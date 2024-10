It's the first day of October, but it's going to feel like late summer! High pressure will keep it sunny & dry with a gradual warming trend this week.

Record temps are possible later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Near 80.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

