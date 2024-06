High pressure over Utah will keep it hot with near record temps possible today & tomorrow. It stays hot this weekend with increasing moisture bringing the chance for dry lightning & gusty winds.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 107.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.