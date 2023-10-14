Eclipse Weather

With high pressure building, temperatures look to continue to rise and clear conditions will prevail. However, some high level clouds will be around during the eclipse to restrict your view.

Clouds will push away for Saturday afternoon and conditions will remain clear for the duration of the weekend.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Sunny. Low 70s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.