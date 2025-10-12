Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Enjoy the quiet while it lasts

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
After Saturday’s strong cold front, Sunday brings a calmer, cooler day across Utah. Temperatures have tumbled a good 15 to 25 degrees compared to yesterday, and highs up north will struggle to make it out of the 50s.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour forecast for Salt Lake City. At 8:00 AM, it shows sunny weather with a temperature of 43°. It rises to 46° by 10:00 AM, then to 51° by Noon, then 54° by 2:00 PM before reaching the high of 56° by 4:00 PM.

Farther south, you’ll find a bit more warmth with highs in the 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Not a bad fall day overall!

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour forecast for St. George. At 8:00 AM, it shows sunny weather at 58°. By 10:00 AM, it rises to 61°, then to 66° by Noon. By 2:00 PM it rises to 71°, then to 74° by 4:00 PM, before reaching the high of 75° by 6:00 PM.

Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts, though — things start to ramp up again Monday. Increasing southwest flow will pull in more moisture across southern Utah as the next storm system gets organized.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the path of the storm activity across the state. Areas of southern and central Utah are marked for heavy storm activity, with the path showing the pressure trough moving north.

That system is another trough dropping out of the Pacific Northwest. It’ll help temperatures bounce back to near seasonal levels Monday before the next cold front slides through midweek.

As it gets closer, showers and a few thunderstorms will start to pop up. Rain chances go up for northern Utah late Monday into Tuesday, with that front sweeping through on Wednesday.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the likelihood of rain over the next five days in Salt Lake City. It remains below Isolated for Sunday through Tuesday, but then rises to Widely Scattered Showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Bottom line? Our fall weather roller coaster isn’t slowing down anytime soon — another active week is ahead!

