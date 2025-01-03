Enjoying the warm before the storm

Take a chance to appreciate today's weather as it is the last warm day that we will have for a little bit. Today will be mostly cloudy as a storm system moves into our area. That system will start snow storms on Saturday which will continue off and on until Tuesday.

Salt Lake City-

Friday- High of 55 with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

Saturday- Another breezy day with snow likely. High only reaches 39 degrees.

St. George-

Friday- 63 degree high with cloudy skies.

Saturday- Breezy day with mostly cloudy skies. High reaches 57 degrees.

