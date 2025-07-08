Even hotter today; Relief later this week

It's going to be hot & dry again today with temps climbing about 10 degrees above average. We could even hit the century mark along the Wasatch Front and in other northern valleys!

It's going to feel about the same tomorrow with increasing SW winds leading to high fire danger over parts of central & southern Utah.

The winds will be ahead of a dry cold front that's expected to move through Wednesday night. It'll be cooler behind the front, so we'll get a little bit of relief on Thursday & Friday before it starts to warm up again over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

