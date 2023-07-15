Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Excessive heat warnings in place across Utah this weekend

Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 23:10:56-04

For the first time this summer, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across the state scheduled to take effect beginning Friday.

Temperatures in southern Utah could reach as hot as 113 degrees.

The NWS also issued an Excessive Heat Warning in the north Sunday through Monday, including the Salt Lake Valley and Wasatch Front:

  • Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains
  • Tooele and Rush Valleys
  • Eastern Box Elder County
  • Northern Wasatch Front
  • Salt Lake Valley
  • Utah Valley

READ: Full list of weather alerts

With these excessive levels of heat, those sensitive to high temperatures could be impacted by heat-related illnesses.
Residents and visitors are urged to hydrate before feeling thirsty, wear light clothing, shift outdoor activities away from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include: Body temperatures of 100-104 degrees, cramping, headaches, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere