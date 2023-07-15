Excessive heat warnings in place across Utah this weekend

For the first time this summer, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across the state scheduled to take effect beginning Friday.

Temperatures in southern Utah could reach as hot as 113 degrees.

7/14 Update - Excessive Heat Warnings will begin for Zion National Park, Lower Washington County, Glen Canyon and Lake Powell beginning at Noon TODAY! Drink plenty of water, even if not feeling thirsty. Your body needs water to help keep you cooler. #UTwx #AZwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 14, 2023

The NWS also issued an Excessive Heat Warning in the north Sunday through Monday, including the Salt Lake Valley and Wasatch Front:



Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains

Tooele and Rush Valleys

Eastern Box Elder County

Northern Wasatch Front

Salt Lake Valley

Utah Valley

READ: Full list of weather alerts

With these excessive levels of heat, those sensitive to high temperatures could be impacted by heat-related illnesses.

Residents and visitors are urged to hydrate before feeling thirsty, wear light clothing, shift outdoor activities away from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include: Body temperatures of 100-104 degrees, cramping, headaches, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.

