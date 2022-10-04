Extreme weather damages trees, vehicles in southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah — Residents of southern Utah have seen some crazy weather over the last 24 hours, ranging from hail to lightning to heavy rain.

“That was one of the craziest storms I've ever seen,” Connie Finn said. “We've lived out in Enoch for about 18 years, and even last year's rainstorms with the flooding that we got up there were nothing compared to that storm.”

Enoch seemed to have received the brunt of the hail in the southern part of the state on Sunday.

“While we were in the house doing stuff, we started hearing these tinking noises," Finn said. "We looked outside, and that hail — I have never seen a hailstorm like that before."

Tory McClanahan, another Enoch resident, also experienced the hailstorm.

"It was just crazy. Like, I've lived in Enoch for 18 years and I've never seen anything like that," she said. "We had like a flood last year, and, like, this felt crazier than that.”

Nearby in Cedar City, Elizabeth Roberts shot video as well as pictures of quarter-sized hail.

Saber Cape; Lizzi Roberts

Along I-70 in Green River, Anna Braden shot another video driving with the shoulder of the freeway covered, and Erin Keele captured flooding and hail in Moab.

Thankfully, damage from Sunday's storm seems to be light.

McClanahan said there was no damage to her car, but said her rain gutter sustained some.

Finn wasn't quite as lucky, but still grateful it wasn't worse.

“We thought for sure he was going to end up with a cracked windshield or dents. He had a few dents, but no broken windshield, thankfully,” she said. "One of my trees in my backyard — all the leaves there, may be like 12 leaves left on my poor tree.”

And while the rain is welcome to the drought-stricken state, hail and the damage it can bring certainly wasn’t what southern Utah wanted.

“I'm thankful for the rain because we need it so bad, you know?" Finn said, adding with a laugh: "But I wish it would just pace itself a little more and calm down.”