Hot and mainly dry weather will kick-off the weekend, with a few storms possible along far northern Utah later Saturday and evening; otherwise, dry weather remains statewide.

Extreme wildfire conditions will remain across southern and eastern Utah on Saturday due to gusty winds and continued dry weather.

Gusts up to 35 mph are expected Saturday afternoon with Red Flag Warnings in place. Winds won't be as strong Sunday; however, Red Flag Warnings will likely return Monday as gusty winds return. Temperatures will remain near seasonal highs over the weekend, and warm above average into the first half of the workweek.

Avoid activities that could spark new wildfires.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY:

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 90s (around 94 °)

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70°

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s (around 93°)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 90s (around 97 °)

ST. GEORGE:

Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Near

103°

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70°

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Near 105 °

Monday: Sun & clouds, breezy winds. Highs climbing near 104°

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app