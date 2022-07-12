Extremely hot; Chance of thunderstorms

It's going to be a hot one!

Excessive heat is expected across the north through at least Thursday. The problem is that it's going to be above 100 for multiple days with morning temperatures only dropping between the mid 70s and 80. When it gets that hot without much relief in the morning, heat related illness becomes possible, especially for people working or recreating outside. Make sure you drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

As moisture increases from the south, showers and thunderstorms will become possible over the next few days. Any that pop up in the north and west today would mainly bring gusty winds. Rain is most likely over the Southern Mountains and across SE Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot! Highs: Near 103.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke in the evening. Becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Very hot! Highs: Near 108.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.