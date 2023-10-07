Fabulous fall weather

With high pressure building, temperatures look to continue to rise and clear conditions will prevail. Sunny skies and mild weather through the weekend ahead of a storm system that sweeps in for Tuesday.

This next cold front will drop temperatures on Tuesday with cooler air moving in for Wednesday. Rain showers will spread across northern, central and northeastern Utah with this next system.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and mild. Highs: Mid 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Sunny and breezy. Near 80.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny and warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.