Fair weather weekend

It’s a calm start with mostly clear skies across northern Utah. Some valley inversion and patchy fog have been hanging around parts of Davis and Weber counties, but otherwise we’re looking at fair weather for today as high pressure is in place.

Southern Utah will stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon as a storm to the south inches closer. Highs today land near 50° in the northern valleys and around 60° in St. George.

Sunday brings little change for northern Utah—more sunshine and slightly above-normal highs. That southern storm will swing into mainly southeastern Utah early Sunday, keeping valley rain and mountain snow in play through the afternoon. As it moves out, skies clear across southern Utah for the holiday week ahead, with temperatures settling near normal.

Up north, a weak front on Monday should help mix out the gunk trapped in the valleys and may spark a few light mountain snow showers. Aside from that, the weather looks dry heading into Thanksgiving.

