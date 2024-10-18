Fall feels like winter!

A slow-moving storm will bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow along with colder temperatures! Strong winds gusts are likely near canyons of Wasatch Front & Washington County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rainy & cooler. North winds 10-20 mph, except near the canyons where 55 mph gusts are possible this evening & early Saturday. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold with gusty canyon winds. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Showery & cooler with a chance of t-storms. Canyon winds could gust near 60 mph through early Saturday. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with gusty canyon winds. Lows: Near 50.

