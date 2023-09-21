Fall-like storm today; Warm & dry this weekend

Ready for fall? A cold storm will bring showers & t-storms to Northern & Central Utah through tomorrow. Gusty winds will create areas of blowing dust across the south. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cooler with scattered showers & t-storms possible in the morning, but most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.



Thursday Night: Cool & wet as showers & t-storms continue. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny with patchy blowing dust. SW winds 15-25 mph, possibly gusting higher. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & windy with areas of blowing dust through the night. Lows: Mid 50s.