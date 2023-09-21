Watch Now
Fall-like storm today; Warm & dry this weekend

Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 07:54:59-04

Ready for fall? A cold storm will bring showers & t-storms to Northern & Central Utah through tomorrow. Gusty winds will create areas of blowing dust across the south. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cooler with scattered showers & t-storms possible in the morning, but most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night:  Cool & wet as showers & t-storms continue.  Lows:  Near 50.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Mostly sunny with patchy blowing dust.  SW winds 15-25 mph, possibly gusting higher.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear & windy with areas of blowing dust through the night.  Lows:  Mid 50s.

    




    
    
    
