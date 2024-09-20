Fall starts this weekend!

The last summer storm is on the way! It's going to bring a chance of showers & t-storms to SW Utah today, but they'll be more likely across the south & east on Saturday. Storms could also pop up over the northern mountains tomorrow.

Canyon winds will increase across Northern Utah tonight & tomorrow morning with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

It'll be slightly cooler behind the storm, but otherwise sunny & mild for the first day of fall on Sunday!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & cooler. 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

