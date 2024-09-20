Watch Now
Fall starts this weekend!

The last summer storm is on the way! It's going to bring a chance of showers & t-storms to SW Utah today, but they'll be more likely across the south & east on Saturday. Storms could also pop up over the northern mountains tomorrow.

Canyon winds will increase across Northern Utah tonight & tomorrow morning with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

It'll be slightly cooler behind the storm, but otherwise sunny & mild for the first day of fall on Sunday!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.  Highs:  Upper 70s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms.  Highs:  Upper 80s.
Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  50% chance of showers & t-storms.  Lows:  Near 60.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy & cooler.  30% chance of showers & t-storms.  Highs:  Low 80s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 90.
