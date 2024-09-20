Fall starts this weekend!

The last summer storm is on the way! It's going to bring a chance of showers & t-storms to SW Utah today, but they'll be more likely across the south & east on Saturday. Storms could also pop up over the northern mountains tomorrow.
Canyon winds will increase across Northern Utah tonight & tomorrow morning with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
It'll be slightly cooler behind the storm, but otherwise sunny & mild for the first day of fall on Sunday!
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 60.
Saturday: Partly cloudy & cooler. 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 80s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app