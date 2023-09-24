Fall weather with a hint of summer

High pressure through the region will keep the rain away and temperatures will be on the rise. Our next storm doesn't reach us until Friday.

The upcoming weekend storm will bring cooler temps and some rain. Until then, enjoy sunshine and a hint of summer temps.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday. Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.

Monday: Sunny Highs: Near 90.