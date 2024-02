Keep the umbrella handy! A fast-moving storm will bring mostly valley rain & mountain snow across the north today. Precipitation tapers off overnight, but more light rain & snow is expected Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming showery by mid-afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers tapering off overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.