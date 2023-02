A fast-moving winter storm will brush by today. Light snow will be possible in the north with gusty winds expected across parts of NE Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon snow showers. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.