Feels like a freezer!

Brace yourself for another cold day!

A strong ridge of high pressure on the west coast will keep it dry and maintain a very cold airmass through the rest of the week.

A weak, mostly dry cold front will move through late Thursday and early Friday. It could bring some light snow to the Uinta Mountains, but otherwise it'll stay dry. Temperatures behind the front will get even colder. Luckily, it'll be slightly warmer by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & cold. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. NE winds 15-25 mph near the canyons, gusting up to 45 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.