Feels like a freezer today!

You're going to want your best winter coat again today!

It's going to be a cold February day. A very weak weather system moving south across the state will bring a few snow flurries to the north in the morning and could also fuel some gusty canyon winds in Washington County.

Weak valley inversions could form again later today and tomorrow, but a a couple dry cold fronts moving through over the weekend will keep them from getting strong.

A dry weather pattern is expected for the next several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries in the morning, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cold. Highs: Near 30.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 17.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, mostly sunny by afternoon. North winds increasing to 15-25 mph near the canyons, with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 20s.