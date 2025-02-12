Watch Now
Feels like a freezer today; Snow tomorrow

Grab a heavy coat and get the snow shovels ready! Cold today, then warming up ahead of the next storm tomorrow.  Heavy mountain snow is expected from Thursday into Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Slight chance of light snow shower in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny with a light NW breeze. Highs: Near 30.

Wednesday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  15 to 20.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 50.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear & cold.  Lows:  Upper 20s.
