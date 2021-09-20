Feels like Fall!

Watch
It'll be cool and dry today behind a strong cold front that moved through yesterday. It could still be gusty near the canyons in Southern Utah, but otherwise most winds will remain light and generally out of the north. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the area by tomorrow and bring warmer weather for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

