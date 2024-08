A beautiful August day, but it'll feel like fall! Temps will climb back near normal tomorrow, then another dry cold front will cool it off slightly on Thursday. Warming up again for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Clear & cool. Lows: Upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.