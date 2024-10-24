Watch Now
Feels like fall today!

Much cooler today behind a fast moving storm brushing by Utah. High pressure will build back on Friday & bring sunny, warm weather this weekend. A colder, wet storm moves in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Much cooler! Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear & very cool.  Lows:  Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 80s
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
