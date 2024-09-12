Feels like fall today; Still smoky

Much cooler behind a cold front making it's way south across Utah. More smoke will move in from the northwest and maintain poor air quality. Gusty winds will keep fire danger high across SE UT.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Much cooler & mostly sunny with widespread smoke. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with areas of smoke. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & cooler with patch smoke. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app