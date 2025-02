It's going to feel more like April than February! Warm &windy today and tomorrow with record temps likely. A series of storms will bring cooler, wet weather later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy with breezy south winds. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Cloudy & mild. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.



Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app