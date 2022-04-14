April showers continue; Feels like spring again!

After a cold start to the week, it's starting to feel like spring again!

Another round of wet weather will continue across the north in the morning. A mix of mainly light rain and snow showers is likely in the valleys, but as it warms up most of it will change over to rain. There will likely be a lull in precipitation this afternoon, but a cold front will bring a better chance of valley rain and mountain snow this evening. Snow levels will be at about 6,500 ft. Warmer, dry air will move into Southern Utah today.

After a break on Friday, a fast moving weather system will bring more showers on Saturday. It's expected to dry out by Easter Sunday and warm up early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. Slight chance of rain showers, possibly mixed with snow in the morning. South winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.